Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

Star Wars Day: 10 times the epic sci-fi opera inspired the fashion industry

Star Wars Day: The fashion industry embraced the galaxy war opera and turned it into something more than a movie craze with collaborations between the franchise and leading designer labels.

Updated: May 4, 2018 6:00:44 am
With the ever-evolving fashion trends, it is very difficult to keep a tab on what is in and what’s not. Most trends are made by A-listers, not to forget, leading fashion weeks, but there are times when movies induce a craze too. Well, it’s hardly surprising as these movies have a fan base of billions, spread across the globe. So the franchise and the fashion industry alike try to tap this market.

One such example is fashion inspired by the Star Wars series. Bloomingdale hosted a big-budget charity auction “Force 4 Fashion”, while Christian Louboutin created heels inspired by Daisy Ridley’s character Rey. Rodarte too launched a collection as a tribute to them.

Although some of them were too experimental and not really wearable, others were smartly brought together in the form of casual tees, sweaters and accessories. Not just in terms of mass retailing stores, Star Wars-inspired designs were also seen on ramp walks.

Check out some of the looks here.

Designer Bobby Abley’s Spring 2016 collection had robots, metallics, and clever Star Wars puns

NARCES design inspired by “Darth Vader” at World MasterCard Fashion Week, 2015

Ali Michael Rodarte’s Fall/Winter 2014 Star Wars collection

Christian Louboutin created four custom shoe styles to commemorate StarWars: The Last Jedi

Daisy Ridley has a moment with the shoes Christian Louboutin created to honour her character, Rey

Kirsten Dunst Rodarte “Death Star” dress 2014 Met Gala 

The winning Star Wars Fashion look designed by UNTTLD inspired by Princess Leia’s infamous slave costume in Return of the Jedi

A look designed by Laura Siegel that was inspired by Star Wars Death Star

A gown taking inspiration from Princess Leia by Beaufille

A design inspired by Star Wars by S.P. Badu

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below. And oh! May the force be with you.

