Sridevi’s power outfit is making us dizzy, but her make-up is glowing

Sridevi in a Twelve AM: PM pantsuit for a book launch event. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sridevi in a Twelve AM: PM pantsuit for a book launch event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While some might stick to the safe and simple, Sridevi is not one to stay out of the fashion limelight. One only needs to see the timeless beauty clad in a Sabyasachi sari or her ball gowns, to know how her fashion game is becoming stronger and stronger over the years. Although she would give anyone a run for their money in ethnic attire or voluminous gowns, the actor has had a rather trying luck with power outfits. After her dreary green jumpsuit, we thought the vintage actor had given them a rest for good but she tried her hand at a pantsuit this time.

Spotted at a book launch event, the actor was seen in Twelve AM: PM hunting-print suit. As overwhelming as the stampede of colours and prints on her outfit was, we did not like the stark white blouse she paired with it.

We think stylist Eshaa Amiin was going with contrasts, but the white top – which individually would actually look quite chic – didn’t work with the overtly busy print of the suit. The pussy-bow was an unwanted add-on to an already overpowering ensemble. The minimalist accessories – a pair of pearl earrings and brown strappy heels – were good choices for rounding off the look.

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

Though the outfit was a disappointment, we love the actor’s make-up. She opted for a dewy sheen and glossy lips. Her highlighted eyebrows and high ponytail were spot on.

We think the actor made a miss this time. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd