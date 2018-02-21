Take inspiration from Sridevi on how to wear red to a sangeet function

Sridevi looks lovely in an organza sari by Manish Malhotra. (Source: manishmalhotra05/ Instagram) Sridevi looks lovely in an organza sari by Manish Malhotra. (Source: manishmalhotra05/ Instagram)

Need some spring wedding inspiration? Sridevi has just the right formula for you! The veteran actor’s in Dubai to attend a family wedding and she’s giving us enough fashion-worthy moments to fuss over. Her ethnic ensembles are not just lovely but also easy to carry.

After impressing us with a lovely cotton white and gold ensemble from Manish Malhotra, the actor chose to go with vibrant colours this time. The mother of two stepped out in an organza salmon and cherry red sari, which was teamed with a soft salmon coloured blouse. The Manish Malhotra number was a simple piece with a heavily embellished pallu and we think it was an elegant choice for a sangeet function. Check out the pictures here.

The designer posted a groupfie on his Instagram account with the actor, producer Karan Johar and actor Anil Kapoor in it. See the picture here.

The veteran actor accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings and danglers and we like the minimalistic approach she chose to take. We also like the nude make-up she opted for to balance out the vibrant colours of her attire. She rounded out her look with a neutral lip shade and a sleek middle-parted chignon.

We think the actor looked gorgeous, but what about you? Would you try out an organza sari like her? Let us know in the comments section below.

