Sridevi’s daughters might be Manish Malhotra fans but Saif Ali Khan’s daughter loves this designer

In the past few months, enough has been said about Sridevi’s daughters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor and their impeccable sense of style. The millennial girls are on top of their game and now they are been deemed as the Kendall and Kylie of India. We all know how the Jenner sisters have dominated the wardrobe choices of millions around the world – starting from gorgeous nude-hued outfits, trendy shoes and boots, lipshades, contour kits and strobing creams. Sridevi’s daughters are also on their way to becoming Insta-legends and the one thing that we have noticed in their posts is their love for Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra.

But Sara Ali Khan who has a decent following of around 37,000 followers seems to be a big fan of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Recently, at a wedding, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter was spotted in creations by the designer duo. On the first day, she chose a deep multi-coloured lehenga with gota work. The budding fashionista paired it with colourful bangles and chandbalis. She left her make-up simple kohl-rimmed eyes and just a bright lip shade to bring out that pop of freshness.

However, her second lehenga was the real winner. The beautiful pastel outfit embellished with almond-shaped sequins looked like a lehenga fit for royalty. We like how dreamy she looked here. With her hair left loose in natural waves, she rounded her look with diamond earrings and a silver clutch.

