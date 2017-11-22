Sridevi shows us how to pair a basic black shirt with a lehenga

Sridevi looks pretty as a picture at IFFI 2017. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Sridevi looks pretty as a picture at IFFI 2017. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

The International Film Festival of India saw the presence of several B-town fashionistas including Diana Penty and Radhika Apte, but it was Sridevi who stole the show with her glam and style. The diva who was present at the event with daughter Jahnvi Kapoor, has been giving us some drool-worthy looks ever since the opening ceremony. From wearing a beautiful ivory Sabyasachi sari to a golden Tarun Tahiliani sari and now a lehenga choli by ace designer Manish Malhotra, she has got us hooked onto her looks.

The English Vinglish actor who inaugurated the Panorama section at the event picked a black and golden brocade skirt teamed with a full sleeves black shirt and a sheer golden dupatta featuring a gota patti border that complemented the black ensemble well. We think it is a beautiful combo.

Her outfit proves that when it comes to ethnic dressing, a lehenga need not necessarily be paired with a blouse. We love the experimentation and hope to see more of it!

The actor accessorised her outfit with a studded potli bag, statement golden earrings and a matching gold ring. Giving a perfect touch to her look was her hair and make-up with black smokey eyes, pink lips and hair tied into a neat bun.

Take a look at the pictures:

Sridevi in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sridevi in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sridevi looks gorgeous. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sridevi looks gorgeous. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

