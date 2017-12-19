Sridevi has a royal Russian affair in Manish Malhotra and Rohit Bal outfits

Sridevi was in Russia at the Moscow premiere of her film Mom and looked every bit the gorgeous diva she has continued to be. (Source: Sridevi; Eshaa Amiin/Instagram) Sridevi was in Russia at the Moscow premiere of her film Mom and looked every bit the gorgeous diva she has continued to be. (Source: Sridevi; Eshaa Amiin/Instagram)

While her acting has got her accolades always, Sridevi is among the Bollywood beauties who have proven that age is, after all, just a number. The time-defying beauty, who was in Russia at the Moscow premiere of her last film Mom, looked every bit the gorgeous diva she has continued to be. Dressed in the choicest Manish Malhotra, Rohit Bal and Faraz Manan collections, Sridevi looked like a vision to behold as she took off to the country along with younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and husband Boney Kapoor for her film’s premiere.

She chose a Faraz Manan high-necked and full-sleeved red outfit with golden embroidery on it by Faraz Manan to wear at one of the three occasions. She kept her hair open and styled the tresses into a wavy mane and except for a tinge of red on her lips, kept her make-up toned down.

Another time, she chose an elaborate Manish Malhotra ensemble. She wore a black choli with golden sleeves that was teamed with an elaborate lehenga skirt with floral and brocade detailing, rounding it off with a black dupatta with white gold embroidery at the hem. Keeping her make-up simple and hair non-fussy and wavy, Sridevi let the outfit take the limelight.

Styled by Eshaa Amiin, Sridevi looked drop-dead gorgeous in a rich Rohit Bal couture. The deep magenta full length velvet jacket with floral embroidery made her look nothing less than regal. Make-up was kept minimal and her hair, like in the other two occasions, was wisely not experimented with too much, thus letting the outfits do much of the talking.

