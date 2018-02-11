Sridevi proves red is still the favourite go-to colour for a night out with friends

Sridevi attended Tina Ambani’s birthday bash in a red jumpsuit from Falguni and Shane Peacock. (Source:eshaamiin1/ Instagram) Sridevi attended Tina Ambani’s birthday bash in a red jumpsuit from Falguni and Shane Peacock. (Source:eshaamiin1/ Instagram)

Though Janhvi Kapoor’s sartorial choices are fascinating, her mother Sridevi’s style quotient is equally riveting. The MOM actor is almost unbeatable when it comes to ethnic wear, but her take on western wear is not downright disappointing.

Recently. the 54-year-old was seen attending Tina Ambani’s birthday bash and she looked nothing short of gorgeous in a romantic red jumpsuit from Falguni and Shane Peacock. We like the off-shoulder embellished number with a cape that stylist Eshaa Amiin teamed with black high heels. She kept the tone of the attire chic and classy by accessorising with a pair of danglers from Mehernosh Heeramaneck along with a diamond ring. What we like most is her simplistic approach.

Though the actor chose to go with the less is more formula with her outfit, she went all guns blazing with her make-up and hair. We love the dewy tones, bold red lips and soft curls she opted for to complement her outfit. Check out the pictures here.

Sridevi has not had such a good run with jumpsuits before. Her embellished green suit from Dolly J Studio and hunting-print pantsuit from Twelve AM: PM has given us some really bad vibes in the past. However, the actor seems to have turned a new leaf with her latest look and we look forward to more sensational appearances from her.

We like Sridevi’s fuss-free party look but what about you? Would you try it? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

