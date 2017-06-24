Sridevi keeps it classic in floral saris; daughter Jhanvi Kapoor goes New York street-chic

From L to R: Jhanvi Kapoor and Sridevi. (Source: Instagram/bollywoodrang, shnoy09) From L to R: Jhanvi Kapoor and Sridevi. (Source: Instagram/bollywoodrang, shnoy09)

With the promotion of MOM going on in full swing, Sridevi is making hearts skip a beat with all her amazing looks. Not only is she trying out different trends but also adding a refreshing touch to her desi looks. Earlier this month, the actress looked nothing short of a goddess in a Manish Malhotra sari while taping for an episode of a dance reality show.

The actress is now back at making heads turn. Recently, she was seen in a lovely floral Sabyasachi sari from the designer’s Udaipur collection. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel who put this look together did an amazing job – we especially love how her outfit had a vintage feel to it.

The styling was kept effective with beautiful jhumkas, make-up with a soft pink blush on her cheeks, a nude pout, heavily kohled eyes, and a blue bindi. Even her hairstyle was on point, with soft twists on both sides, pulled into a bun.

On another occasion, Sridevi was seen in a floral Manish Malhotra sari which she paired with a sleeveless blue blouse.

For the day look, she kept her hair open and accessorised it with blue statement earrings from Shringaar and a blue bindi. Here too, she went for the dewy make-up look. We think she looked lovely.

Meanwhile, daughter Jhanvi Kapoor was seen at Mumbai airport in a wool blend crop top from Acne Studios and slightly distressed denims.

The beauty who is preparing for her Bollywood debut teamed it with a pair of orange and blue block heel pumps. She styled it with a grey Celine bag, a furry Fendi charm and see-through glasses. We think she carried the look well.

This one is a stylish mother-daughter duo.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd