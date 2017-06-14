Sridevi in this Manish Malhotra sari looks nothing short of an Indian goddess

Sridevi is a big fan of designer Manish Malhotra’s works. (Source: Instagram/manishmalhotra05) Sridevi is a big fan of designer Manish Malhotra’s works. (Source: Instagram/manishmalhotra05)

If you have been following celeb fashion for a while now, you would probably know that Sridevi is a big fan of Manish Malhotra. Over the years, the MOM actress has been seen in the designer’s creation and not just her, the actress’ daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have been roped in as well. Remember how the trio at the beginning of this year made for a pretty picture while giving us fashion goals in colourful handloom brocade lehengas and shimmery gowns?

Recently, for an episode of a dance reality show as a part of her upcoming film’s promotion, the actress turned towards her favourite designer once again. She picked a lovely champagne-hued sari with gold beads on the border.

To add depth to her look, Sridevi paired it with a high-neck, patterned silk brocade blouse in bright purple. She styled it beautifully with traditional jewellery – choker and earrings from Heeramaneck – and a black bindi. Her make-up was near perfection with soft blushes of pink on her cheeks, lovely pink lip shade and hair tied in a bun.

This year, the actress was seen in Manish Malhotra saris on two other occasions. The first one was when she attended the Mijwan 2017 show in a lavender silk satin sari, which she paired with a dull grey cape style blouse.

Even though we are not a big fan of the outfit, we think she carried it well.

The second one was when the actress wore a striped sari, which she paired with a floral embroidered blouse.

We like the pops of yellow here.

What do you think about her latest appearance? Let us know in the comments below.

