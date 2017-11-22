Sridevi defines timeless elegance in a pink Tarun Tahiliani sari

Sridevi’s latest sari look is real heart stealer. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram) Sridevi’s latest sari look is real heart stealer. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram)

The 90s kids can relate to the craze and madness that was present at the time when Mr India was released. The Indian superhero Anil Kapoor in his character amused every Indian but if there was someone who won millions of hearts, it was Sridevi Kapoor. Cut to 2017, even now the mother of two beautiful daughters never misses to impress us with her sense of style.

Recently, Kapoor was spotted in a blush pink sari from the house of Tarun Tahiliani at the International Film Festival of India. We like the interesting take on the blouse with the sheer fabric in play. Stylist Tanya Ghavri deserves a round of applause for giving the perfect balance to her gorgeous outfit with a pair of dazzling earrings along with a statement ring and a bangle from the Begani Jewels.

We also like the Manish Malhotra outfit she wore to the event. It was a tutorial on how to pair a simple black shirt with a lehenga and a gentle reminder that when it comes to ethnic dressing, a lehenga need not necessarily be paired with a blouse. We love the experimentation and hope to see more of it!

