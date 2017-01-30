When Sridevi and daughters Jhanvi, Khushi gave us fashion goals in Manish Malhotra dream outfits

Style inspirations for the young generation. (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Style inspirations for the young generation. (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

As the year 2017 began, we told you that the Kapoor sisters – Jhanvi and Khushi – are the upcoming fashionistas from the world of Bollywood. Amid all the star kids – and there are quite a few – the Kapoor sisters have been bringing their style game to red carpet events and A-list film parties, mesmerising not only the shutterbugs, but also all those fashion followers who look at celebrity style for inspiration.

If Alia Bhatt is the one to give style goals to the current generation of 20-somethings, then the teenagers are sure to follow Jhanvi and Khushi. Such is their appeal that they’ve already been called the Kardashian sisters of the Indian social scene. And as if their Instagram accounts weren’t enough to give us a sneak peek into what’s fashionable and youth-approved, celebrity fashion designer has gone ahead and shared a whole bunch of pictures of the Kapoor sisters – as well as their mother Sridevi – in his creations, and we wouldn’t be exaggerating if we say they look breathtaking.

From gowns to lehengas, the Kapoor trio look resplendent in Malhotra’s designs. While Sridevi looks modern regal in a shimmering gold gown and then later in an ivory embroidered evening wear, Jhanvi and Khushi look no less princesses in gowns and then these colourful handloom brocade lehengas fit for any modern-day wedding.

Both sisters were styled like Rajasthani royalty with statement jewellery. Take a look at these stunning pictures and be inspired yourself.

And let’s not forget Sridevi

