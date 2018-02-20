Sridevi and Athiya Shetty show us how to be wedding-ready this spring

Sridevi and Athiya Shetty are lovely inspirations for a spring/summer wedding wardrobe. (Source: Instagram) Sridevi and Athiya Shetty are lovely inspirations for a spring/summer wedding wardrobe. (Source: Instagram)

After taking a breather from festive white for a few months, it seems Bollywood beauties are back to their favourite ethnic colour, and Sridevi, who keeps up with the latest fashion trends proved it in her back-to-back regal appearances this week.

The 54-year-old attended a family wedding recently in the UAE, where she was decked in a gorgeous white ensemble from Manish Malhotra. The actor’s subtle hued outfit is a good choice for a spring colour, especially with the elegant pale gold work. We particularly like the beautiful threadwork on the palazzo pants.

The mother of two kept her accessories to a minimum with a pair of diamond earrings and a ring and rounded off her look with nude make-up, dramatic eyes and well-defined brows.

For another wedding appearance, Sridevi chose to wear a fuss-free white outfit from Faraz Manan. We like the hint of gold on the intricate embellishments that ran the length of her attire. Keeping in mind the heavy ornamentation, the actor accessorised her look with just a pair of emerald earrings that added a pop of colour to her attire. We think it’s an elegant choice for a reception party.

She kept her make-up and hair minimal with nude palettes and a sleek, middle-parted chignon.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty showed us how to deck up for a sangeet ceremony in a fusion ensemble.

She wore an off-white peplum top with chic silver embellishments on it, which was teamed with a dove-grey skirt with a gold border. We like the easy Jayanti Reddy number and stylist Ami Patel showed us how to raise the style quotient by using accessories. She paired the actor’s attire with a heavy choker from JOOLRY By Karishma Mehra.

Nude make-up and sleek, middle-parted hair complemented her look.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

