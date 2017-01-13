Sridevi and Jhanvi Kapoor make for a stylish mother-daughter duo

Like mother, like daughter: Sridevi (L) and Jhanvi Kapoor. (Source: Instagram/Eshaa Amiin) Like mother, like daughter: Sridevi (L) and Jhanvi Kapoor. (Source: Instagram/Eshaa Amiin)

They are one stylish mother-daughter duo! While Sridevi has a huge fan following of her own, the eldest daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor is turning out to be quite the stunner. Last year, her fashion game was on point (while we can’t say the same about her mother) and looks like this year too it’s going to be quite a ride. She’s already on our list of upcoming fashionistas to look out for in 2017.

Recently, Jhanvi was spotted in one of the coolest outfits ever, a sexy number from RS By Rippii Sethi. A big round of applause to celebrity stylist Esha Amiin! We are in love with the colorful gown with symmetrical prints and bright hues – and that sheer skirt with motifs is quite a beauty. Playful and light, perfect for days when you want to dress up good but don’t want to go out of your way. But did you notice? This gown is awfully similar to the outfit Katy Perry wore in the Dark Horse video. Her make-up and hair was on point with a dark lip shade and centre-parted hair.

Meanwhile, Sridevi was seen in a gorgeous burgundy jumpsuit by designer Swapnil Shinde and the actress looked like a true diva that she is. We love the fully sequined torso of the outfit with sparkly embellishments in the same hue. Here too, celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin worked her magic. She complemented her look with jewellery from Gehna Jewellers, a black glittery Alexander McQueen clutch, and a neat ponytail.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

