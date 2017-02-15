Sridevi and daughter Jhanvi shimmered in their stunning outfits on Valentine’s Day and how!

Sridevi and her daughters Jhanvi Kapoor (extreme right) and Khushi Kapoor (extreme left) are high on fashion. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sridevi and her daughters Jhanvi Kapoor (extreme right) and Khushi Kapoor (extreme left) are high on fashion. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It’s no secret that Sridevi and her daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are big fans of designer Manish Malhotra. Over the months, the beautiful trio’s been busy posting photos of themselves on Instagram, donning beautiful creations by the designer. Recently, Sridevi and Jhanvi stunned all in their gorgeous shimmering numbers. While the elder Kapoor donned a silver-white sari with matching jewels, her daughter wore a white gown and totally nailed it.

Prior to this, the Kapoor trio was seen looking resplendent in Malhotra’s designs at a family wedding. While Sridevi looked regal in a shimmering gold gown and then later in an ivory embroidered evening wear, Jhanvi and Khushi looked no less princesses in gowns and colourful handloom brocade lehengas fit for any modern-day wedding.

Going by the photos shared on the duo’s respective Instagram accounts, the millennial girls are killing it in style, so much so, that now they are been deemed as the Kendall and Kylie of India. We all know how the Jenner sisters are at the top of their game and how they have dominated the wardrobe choices of millions around the world – starting from gorgeous nude-hued outfits, kickass shoes and boots, lipshades, contour kits and strobing creams. We feel, Sridevi’s daughters are also on their way to becoming Insta-legends. Do you agree?

Also, which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd