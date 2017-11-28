Spruce up boring outfits with furry shoes, crystal buckles

Fur added to shoes will spruce up your style quotient and add comfort to your winter wardrobe. (Source: Pixabay) Fur added to shoes will spruce up your style quotient and add comfort to your winter wardrobe. (Source: Pixabay)

Upgrade your subtle and boring outfits with the right kind of footwear and accessories. Invest in dazzling crystal buckles and different midi finger rings, suggest experts.

Experts at Crocs, Chandni Aggarwal, Founder at Little Tags and Jacqueline Kapur, Co- founder at Ayesha Accessories have listed a few options:

* This party season, it’ll be very inappropriate to buy something that isn’t sparkly. Nothing can replace the charm of a good looking pair of shoes. Opt for dazzling crystal buckles this season. No matter what you are wearing, blinding embellishments on your footwear will look super classy and make your ensemble stand out.

* At least one pair of shoes with embellished fringe is a must for your party wardrobe.

* Shoes are now being made like a cosy sleeping bag for your feet. Fur added to shoes will spruce up your style quotient and add comfort to your winter wardrobe.

* Adding accessories can transform your look from drab to fab! Choose accessories that reflect your personal style. Add some sparkle to your outfit with bling and colourful jewellery collection.

Team your little black dress with long hoops or diamond stud, if wearing a tee make it glamorous with a statement neck piece. If you are someone who likes to keep it simple, try midi rings and finger rings.

