Spring-inspired mini ‘garden brow’ trend is the latest to hit our Instagram feed

Come 2018 and brow-obsessed people are taking their love for weird eyebrows a step further. The latest to hit our Instagram feed is the 'garden brows'. Created by vlogger Taylor R, these green and flowery styled eyebrows have a touch of spring to it.

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Published: April 4, 2018 5:58:33 pm
eyebrow trends 2018, weird eyebrow trends, beauty trends 2018, bizarre eyebrow trends, garden eyebrows, easter eyebrows, squiggle eyebrows, fishtail eyebrows, barbed wires eyebrows, crown brows, braided brows, indian express, indian express news Want to add some spring-inspired twist to your look? (Source: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra)
With each passing day, weird eyebrow trends are becoming more and more popular among millennials. In 2017 alone, we witnessed a number of bizarre brow styles — from fishtail brows to squiggly ones, each one more outlandish than the last. Now, in 2018, brow-obsessed people are taking their love for weird eyebrows a step further.

The latest to hit our Instagram feed is the ‘garden brows’. YouTuber and blogger, Taylor R, who was the mastermind behind creating the Christmas tree-shaped brows last year, has invented another one, this time with a touch of spring in it.

Taylor, explained in a YouTube video that she decided to create garden brows because “spring is coming so I feel like you guys are in need of a new fresh look”. She also gave tutorials on how one can achieve the look.

Watch the video here:

Inspired by a stunning flower ring by Dior, the YouTuber firstly brushed up her brows using a regular hair wax and then created the green arches using a liquid lipstick from Jeffree Star’s Venus Flytrap, which she applied with a spoolie brush to create the grass effect.  Now to give it a more garden-y look, she further added little real flowers to the ends of her brow using a glue and rounded it off with some butterfly stickers attached to the forehead.

Needless to say, Instagrammers tried a few versions of the garden brow trend as well. While some added more depth to the eyebrow by giving it a 3D effect using more colourful and larger flowers, others gave it a bridal twist by attaching only white flowers!

Would you try it? Let us know in the comments section below.

