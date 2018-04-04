Spring-inspired mini ‘garden brow’ trend is the latest to hit our Instagram feed

Want to add some spring-inspired twist to your look? (Source: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra) Want to add some spring-inspired twist to your look? (Source: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra)

With each passing day, weird eyebrow trends are becoming more and more popular among millennials. In 2017 alone, we witnessed a number of bizarre brow styles — from fishtail brows to squiggly ones, each one more outlandish than the last. Now, in 2018, brow-obsessed people are taking their love for weird eyebrows a step further.

The latest to hit our Instagram feed is the ‘garden brows’. YouTuber and blogger, Taylor R, who was the mastermind behind creating the Christmas tree-shaped brows last year, has invented another one, this time with a touch of spring in it.

Taylor, explained in a YouTube video that she decided to create garden brows because “spring is coming so I feel like you guys are in need of a new fresh look”. She also gave tutorials on how one can achieve the look.

Watch the video here:

Inspired by a stunning flower ring by Dior, the YouTuber firstly brushed up her brows using a regular hair wax and then created the green arches using a liquid lipstick from Jeffree Star’s Venus Flytrap, which she applied with a spoolie brush to create the grass effect. Now to give it a more garden-y look, she further added little real flowers to the ends of her brow using a glue and rounded it off with some butterfly stickers attached to the forehead.

Needless to say, Instagrammers tried a few versions of the garden brow trend as well. While some added more depth to the eyebrow by giving it a 3D effect using more colourful and larger flowers, others gave it a bridal twist by attaching only white flowers!

Would you try it? Let us know in the comments section below.

