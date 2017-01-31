Sophie Choudry showstopper for debut designer at Lakme Fashion Week

Actress-singer Sophie Choudry will walk the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 ramp for debut designer Abha Choudhary. The showstopper was announced via a statement issued on behalf of the designer. “I’m excited to present my collection on Day 5 at The 6Degree Studio of Lakme Fashion Week. This Resort wear 2017 collection reinforces the label’s approach to design with silhouettes that express freedom, amalgamating summery lines and drapes apt for a sojourned state of mind,” the Nagpur-based designer said in a statement.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Abha will present her refreshing collection themed as ‘Coral 101′, which is inspired by the essence of the white corals and beautiful and magnificent seas.

The collection will see fabrics like georgette and chiffon, coupled with brazen embellishments in the form of corals. There will also be an amalgamation of beads and mother of pearls. The fashion extravaganza will start on February 1 at the Jio Garden here.