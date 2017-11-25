Top Stories

Sophie Choudry gives us a tutorial on how to rock a bodycon dress

Sophie Choudry attended an event as its brand ambassador wearing an olive green bodycon dress by Purple Paisley. We think the actor managed to pull off the look superbly. What do you think?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 25, 2017 8:30 pm
Sophie Choudry, Sophie Choudry fashion, Sophie Choudry style, Sophie Choudry in dress, Purple Paisley, Sophie Choudry in Purple Paisley, Sophie Choudry news, Sophie Choudry latest photos, Sophie Choudry pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Sophie Choudry looks fabulous in a Purple Paisley dress. (Source: Instagram/sophiechoudry/eshaamiin1)
Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Sophie Choudry sure knows how to glam up every time she steps out of her home. From making a black maxi dress look more dramatic to slaying it in a white lehenga, the actor has always kept us hooked onto her looks. Choudry who recently attended an event as its brand ambassador, added yet another gorgeous look to her ever-growing fashionable list.

Spotted in an olive green bodycon dress from the house of Purple Paisley, the mid-length outfit featured a halter neck with lace-up detailing. Styled by celebrity stylist Esha Amiin, she completed the actor’s look with a pair of black strappy heels by Christian Louboutin.

Make-up artist Tushar Gupta rounded off her look with minimal make-up, pink lips and thickly lined eyes while hairstylist Madhuri Nakhale styled her hair into soft waves.

Take a look at the pictures:

We think both Choudry and her stylist did a great job. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

