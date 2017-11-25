Sophie Choudry gives us a tutorial on how to rock a bodycon dress

Sophie Choudry looks fabulous in a Purple Paisley dress. (Source: Instagram/sophiechoudry/eshaamiin1) Sophie Choudry looks fabulous in a Purple Paisley dress. (Source: Instagram/sophiechoudry/eshaamiin1)

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Sophie Choudry sure knows how to glam up every time she steps out of her home. From making a black maxi dress look more dramatic to slaying it in a white lehenga, the actor has always kept us hooked onto her looks. Choudry who recently attended an event as its brand ambassador, added yet another gorgeous look to her ever-growing fashionable list.

Spotted in an olive green bodycon dress from the house of Purple Paisley, the mid-length outfit featured a halter neck with lace-up detailing. Styled by celebrity stylist Esha Amiin, she completed the actor’s look with a pair of black strappy heels by Christian Louboutin.

Make-up artist Tushar Gupta rounded off her look with minimal make-up, pink lips and thickly lined eyes while hairstylist Madhuri Nakhale styled her hair into soft waves.

Take a look at the pictures:

We think both Choudry and her stylist did a great job. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

