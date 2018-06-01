‘Soorma’ promotions: Taapsee Pannu ups her fashion game in asymmetric skirts and slit trousers

Taapsee Pannu in Esha Sethi Thirani or Namrata Joshipura: What’s your pick? (Source: devs213/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu in Esha Sethi Thirani or Namrata Joshipura: What’s your pick? (Source: devs213/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu loves to experiment with her ensembles. Right from showing us how to pair sheer socks with various outfits to carrying a Sonaakshi Raj trench coat-inspired desi ensemble with grace and elan, the actor has time and again left style connoisseurs wanting for more. Continuing her fashionable streak, Pannu was recently spotted at the promotions of her upcoming movie Soorma, in which she stars in the lead with Diljit Dosanjh.

Clad in an Esha Sethi Thirani ensemble, which included a skirt-top combo, the Naam Shabana actor looked gorgeous. The oversized Hoffman ’14ml khaki’ top featured interesting sleeves while the ‘party smart’ skirt is a dual-toned, asymmetric attire that gave her outfit a sharp look. Styled by Devki Bhatt, she accessorised her ensemble with peep-toe boots.

A special mention goes to Seema Mane, who styled Pannu’s hair in a half-open, side-swept curly manner that added a lot of volume to her look. For her make-up, artist Nicky Rajani rounded it off with a nude palette, thickly-lined eyes and nude pink lips.

In another promotional look, she opted for a pair of floral embroidered, flared slit trousers teamed with a printed crop tee, both from Namrata Joshipura. Bhatt styled her outfit with strappy heels and studded earrings. Once again, it was her hairdo that caught our attention — the braided ponytail complemented her style very well. Rajani opted for a nude make-up palette to complete her look.

What do you think about Pannu’s latest style statement? Let us know in the comments below.

