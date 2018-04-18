Sonam Kapoor’s pantsuit is quirky, perky and exactly what you need to own the room

Sonam Kapoor’s Delpozo outfit teamed with the funky yellow eyeshadow is what wearable fashion is all about. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Sonam Kapoor’s Delpozo outfit teamed with the funky yellow eyeshadow is what wearable fashion is all about. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Love wearing pantsuits? Well, Sonam Kapoor has one up on you with her latest look curated by stylist and sister Rhea Kapoor. The Veere Di Wedding actor, who is known for her experimental fashion sense rarely fails to draw attention with her dramatic ensembles. We still haven’t forgotten her all-pink Bouguessa outfit where she played up the different hues nicely and this time too she has us gaping in her Delpozo outfit.

For an ICW Watches event, Sonam was dressed in an ivory-hued pantsuit. Pretty regular right? But what really set the ball rolling was Rhea’s styling that included quirky additions like a brown belt with a sizable ice blue flower around the actor’s waist. Another interesting element was the white tie with green polka dots that the actor flaunted. Accessorising with a pair of pearl earrings and multiple gold rings, Sonam was every bit the head-turner she’s known to be.

Artist Namrata Soni flirted with some summer hues for the actor’s subtle look and we like the yellow eyeshadow she opted for the actor, accentuated by highlighted brows and neutral lips. However, we wish she had been a little light handed with the nude make-up.

The actor complemented her look with a pair of block heels worn with embellished semi-sheer socks. We think the combiantion looked stunning.

Earlier, we had seen Sonam and Rhea on the cover of Grazia magazine giving us some #sistersquad goals. Dressed in a Rheson black blouse, accentuated by rose structured buttons, Sonam kept her apparel simple but chic. However, the arresting element was the cool dash of sea green on the actor’s lids. Glamming up the fuss-free look was a pair of glittery gold danglers.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

