Sonam Kapoor’s make-up artist Namrata Soni doles out tips to get the perfect eye shadow

If you follow Sonam Kapoor on Instagram, you will know that most of her make-ups have been done by Namrata Soni. One of the best make-up artists and hairstylists in Bollywood, she has been seen experimenting with the actor’s beauty look more often than not.

Remember the time when she added a whole lot of drama to Kapoor’s all-white look by highlighting her eyes with dark smokey eyes and a dusky tone make-up? Or when she applied a silver-white eyeshadow teamed with Kapoor’s all-blue outfit, a combination most would fear to go with?

Well, she has mostly managed to impress style connoisseurs with the actor’s make-up flawlessly. Now, how about some make-up tips from the expert herself? Recently, the make-up artist shared a step-by-step procedure on how to apply emerald green eye shade in an Instagram post:

*Prep and prime the skin with a gel-based moisturiser and let it soak in for a good 10 mins.

*Apply a light eye cream massage and let it soak in for 10 mins.

*Start with a concealer that matches your skin, followed by your favourite foundation.

*Blend well and apply a loose powder all over to set the face (this won’t allow it to melt off ).

*Use a nude eyeshadow base all over the eyes and apply an emerald green eyeshadow all over the eyelid and blend once again.

*Highlight the inner corner of your eyes and brow bone with an iridescent pearl (this opens up the eyes).

*Apply lashes if so desired and round off with a pink nude lipstick.

Check out some more pictures of the stunning make-up she did on Sonam Kapoor:

