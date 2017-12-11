Sonam Kapoor’s fierce power suit might give Johnny Bravo vibes, but we love it

Sonam Kapoor looks fiercely elegant at the We The Women Asia Summit. (Source: rheakapoor/ Instagram) Sonam Kapoor looks fiercely elegant at the We The Women Asia Summit. (Source: rheakapoor/ Instagram)

Playing with sleeves seems to be Bollywood’s latest trend. Be it doctor sleeves, bell sleeves or balloon sleeves, fashionistas are experimenting with various styles and as keen note-takers, we sure are having fun as well. Just recently, we spotted Kapoor in a monochrome attire with balloon sleeves and we think she made quite an impact. However, this time the actor channelled power-dressing in an outfit from Simon Porte Jacquemus and we think she looked stunning. Attending the We The Women Asia Summit in Mumbai, the actor wore a black wrap-around blazer and stylist Rhea Kapoor paired it with basic black pants.

What really caught our attention were the balloon sleeves the Veere Di Wedding actor flaunted that looked super chic, other than giving slight Johnny Bravo vibes, but then, we secretly love his audacity too. See…

For the accessories, the actor chose to go with multiple rings and a pair of silver hoops. Check out the pics here.

Shraddha Naik chose to go with nude colours for the actor’s make-up and added definition with a winged eyeliner. Meanwhile, hairstylist Hiral Bhatia styled the actor’s hair into a sleek chignon.

Rounding off her look with a pair of black pumps and a clutch from Rheson, the actor looked sharp and elegant.

We love Sonam Kapoor’s corporate outfit, but what about you? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

