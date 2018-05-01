We love prints but there’s just TOO much confusion in Sonam Kapoor’s outfit

What do you think of Sonam Kapoor’s outfit and Rhea Kapoor’s styling? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) What do you think of Sonam Kapoor’s outfit and Rhea Kapoor’s styling? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Sonam Kapoor has mostly gone out of the way to be different when it comes to her fashion statements. Be it making knee-high pants trendy on a red carpet or pulling off an egg yellow ensemble, the actor’s appearances are rarely boring. However, this time, the actor’s experiment with retro glamour did not really hit the mark. For a media event, Kapoor stepped out in an ivory DVF wrap-blouse and cigarette straight leg pants in the brand’s custom Avalon print.

Though we like the outfit with statement bouffant sleeves, Rhea Kapoor’s styling was a big let down. The Alexander McQueen black belt that she used to cinch the actor’s waist did not blend with the breezy print.

Also, the chunky Viange gold hoops and gilded neckpiece that she accessorised her outfit with seemed to be quite eye-popping and did not complement the extravagant prints on the outfit.

The actor rounded out her look with black Burberry shoes, nude make-up, neutral lips and centre-parted hair.

We think Sonam failed to impress and even though the outfit was interesting, the belt could have been better left out.

ALSO READ | Veere Di Wedding: We’re drooling over Kareena’s sensuous pantsuit and Sonam’s pristine white gown

Earlier, we had seen the actor take style connoisseurs on a fashionable roll with her outfits for the promotion of her upcoming movie, Veere Di Wedding. For her appearance, the actor picked a bright blue lehenga set from designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and the simplicity of the lightly embellished number had an old-school charm to it. Rhea accentuated the actor’s look by accessorising it with a pair of statement earrings from Gehna Jewels. Prominent smokey eyes, pink-tinted lips and a neat chignon rounded out her look nicely.

It’s not just her ethnic game, but she also sported a playful and bubbly look in a Rajesh Pratap Singh piece. In a pastel pink skirt teamed with a matching blazer that had artistic splotches of coral on the shoulder and waist, the actor gave off quirky vibes. Nude make-up and smokey eyes completed her look and we think Sonam looked lovely.

What do you think of the actor’s look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd