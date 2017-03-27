Sonam Kapoor’s designer clothes and handbags could be yours; here’s how

Sonam’s bold black look! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam’s bold black look! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to fashion goals in Bollywood, there’s none like Sonam Kapoor. The pretty actor has had hardly any miss when it comes to sartorial choices. From fusion saris to bold pantsuit, ethnic or western wear, she is a true fashionista in every sense. And many a time one has wondered if they too can flaunt the same attires and accessories worn by the ‘Neerja’ actor.

So, the good news is, now you actually can! Yes, the Bollywood fashion queen is giving away her clothes and bag for charity. The ‘Delhi 6’ actor will auction a dozen of her designer clothes to aid an NGO, which she says is very close to her heart.

According to reports, she will be auctioning 12 stylish couture from her possessed collection that would also include vintage gowns along with few branded bags.

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor turned up the heat in a metallic structured black and blue sari by designer Rimzim Dadu at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival. With hair in a bun, the actor finished out her look with Suhani Pittie earrings and fuchsia lips. (Photo: AP)

In 2016, the ‘Khoobsurat’ actor became the goodwill ambassador for Mumbai-based NGO, Fight Hunger Foundation which aims to eradicate starvation among children. The money raised through the auction will be donated to this NGO and a portion of it will be donated to an organisation she represents, Cuddles Foundation that works for children battling cancer.

Sonam Kapoor looked like a princess right out of a Disney movie in a beautiful tulle gown with an embellished sheer bodice, complete with a tulle cape. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

“Given that she is a big name in the fashion space, big funds are expected to be generated from the auction,” Mid-Day reported quoting an industry insider.

However, this is not the first time the ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ star has donated money raised by auctioning her clothes. In 2012, she had announced an online auction of some of her clothes for charity during Christmas. She had turned Santa for many children then and auctioned her clothes on her friend-cum-stylist Pernia Qureshi’s online fashion boutique. The proceeds were donated to Smile Foundation, an NGO which works to support poor children.

