Sonam Kapoor’s building up her ‘desi swag’ game and it’s right on point

Fashionistas are talking about how Sonam Kapoor recently wore a sari inspired by Emilio Pucci’s latest collection on her Dubai trip. As part of her brand ambassadorial duties for a jewellery brand, Sonam Kapoor attended an event in a gorgeous sari by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The pale green and white fringe sari looked pure fun but elegant at the same time. Trust our very own Bollywood fashionista to add an interesting twist to it. But this isn’t the only time during her visit to the Middle-East when she made heads turn.

Apparently, Kapoor is also attending a family wedding while she is there and for a function the actress and her sister/stylist Rhea Kapoor picked a beautiful Anamika Khanna ensemble. The contemporary colourful embroidered marvel was accentuated with statement jewellery, a red clutch and a pair of pretty juttis.

Celebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni worked her magic by giving the fashionista dark kohl eyes and a lovely matte plum lip while celebrity hairstylist Hiral Bhatia gave her gorgeous curly locks. She looked lovely.

And right when we thought she couldn’t do better, the Neerja actress went ahead and stunned us in another custom-made Anamika Khanna outfit. The white lehenga is gorgeous in itself but she and her team took it up a notch by styling it right with three layers of necklaces, a maang tikka and dangling earrings. Even her hair and make-up was perfect with a loose bun, stark kohl eyes and a nude lip shade.

