Sonam Kapoor works tone-on-tone like a pro; see pics

After giving us quite a few glamorous looks in an embellished gown and a polka dotted outfit, Sonam Kapoor was seen giving us some serious airport fashion goals by working a tone-on-tone look. While heading to Dubai, the Khoobsurat actor sashayed down the airport wearing a light blue dress paired with a denim jacket of the same shade from her own label Rheson.

The most interesting thing that caught our attention was the dress, which was actually a ‘sari dress’ from the brand’s collection ‘Shibori- Kites and Balloons’. The denim jacket, known as ‘Mom’s Denim Jacket’ featuring ruffles and flares complemented the ankle-length dress well.

We like how she teamed her outfit with a black belt, cinched at the waist that helped break the monotony and at the same time didn’t make the dress look too flowy.

Accessorising her outfit with a black tote bag, a pair of black loafers and dark sunglasses, she rounded off her look with minimal make-up, bold red lips and simple blow dry hair.

See the pic here:

And guess what? Her outfit is affordable too!

We think Kapoor nailed the look with ease and glam. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

