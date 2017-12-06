Top Stories

Sonam Kapoor works tone-on-tone like a pro; see pics

While heading to Dubai International Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor nailed airport fashion like a pro in a printed sari dress paired with a denim jacket from her own brand Rheson. Do you like her look?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 6, 2017 9:17 pm
Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor airport fashion, Sonam Kapoor rheson, Rheson, Sonam Kapoor airport style, Sonam Kapoor fashion, Sonam Kapoor style, Sonam Kapoor news, Sonam Kapoor updates, Sonam Kapoor latest news, Sonam Kapoor latest photos, Sonam Kapoor images, Sonam Kapoor pictures, bollywood airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Sonam Kapoor nails airport fashion in a Rheson ensemble. (Source: wearerheson/Instagram)
Related News

After giving us quite a few glamorous looks in an embellished gown and a polka dotted outfit, Sonam Kapoor was seen giving us some serious airport fashion goals by working a tone-on-tone look. While heading to Dubai, the Khoobsurat actor sashayed down the airport wearing a light blue dress paired with a denim jacket of the same shade from her own label Rheson.

The most interesting thing that caught our attention was the dress, which was actually a ‘sari dress’ from the brand’s collection ‘Shibori- Kites and Balloons’. The denim  jacket, known as ‘Mom’s Denim Jacket’ featuring ruffles and flares complemented the ankle-length dress well.

We like how she teamed her outfit with a black belt, cinched at the waist that helped break the monotony and at the same time didn’t make the dress look too flowy.

Accessorising her outfit with a black tote bag, a pair of black loafers and dark sunglasses, she rounded off her look with minimal make-up, bold red lips and simple blow dry hair.

See the pic here:

And guess what? Her outfit is affordable too!

Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor airport fashion, Sonam Kapoor rheson, Rheson, Sonam Kapoor airport style, Sonam Kapoor fashion, Sonam Kapoor style, Sonam Kapoor news, Sonam Kapoor updates, Sonam Kapoor latest news, Sonam Kapoor latest photos, Sonam Kapoor images, Sonam Kapoor pictures, bollywood airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news (Source: http://www.shopperstop.com) Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor airport fashion, Sonam Kapoor rheson, Rheson, Sonam Kapoor airport style, Sonam Kapoor fashion, Sonam Kapoor style, Sonam Kapoor news, Sonam Kapoor updates, Sonam Kapoor latest news, Sonam Kapoor latest photos, Sonam Kapoor images, Sonam Kapoor pictures, bollywood airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news (Source: http://www.shopperstop.com)

We think Kapoor nailed the look with ease and glam. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 06: Latest News