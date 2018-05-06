A lesson from Sonam Kapoor’s book on make-up: From glorious gold to smokey brown, the times the Veere Di Wedding actor stunned all

All the times Sonam Kapoor left onlookers gaping with her stunning make-up. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) All the times Sonam Kapoor left onlookers gaping with her stunning make-up. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Now, that Sonam Kapoor is due to tie the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, the air is abuzz with anticipation about what the fashion connoisseur’s wedding looks are going to be. While the 32-year-old’s sartorial choices are undoubtedly iconic, her make-up packs a just as powerful punch of drama, in complete tandem with her beautiful Indian features, more often than not.

Though what the actor’s pick will be on D-day is still a mystery, here’s a round-up of all her statement make-up looks that made quite an impact on us.

For an event, the actor was clad in a Rosie Assoulin pretty pink outfit and hair and make-up artist Namrata Soni gave the actor the fascinating cut and crease eye make-up along with nude tones and a neutral lip.

Artist Soni flirted with some summer hues for the actor’s subtle look and we like the yellow eyeshadow she opted for the actor, accentuated by highlighted brows and neutral lips. However, we wish she had not gone overboard with the nude make-up.

In a simple bridal silhouette, Soni kept the colours muted for the actor’s photo shoot for Brides Today. The red of her lips blended in well with the muted bronze of the eye-shadow, syncing well with her overall attire.

Rocking a nude toned look with soft smokey eyes, Kapoor looked ravishing on the red carpet in a Vera Wang outfit.

The actor nailed the dewy make-up memo to the T, looking fresh and vibrant in looking young and fresh and Soni accentuated the look with a pink blush on the cheeks and pink-tinted lips.

For the promotions of Veere Di Wedding, the actor donned a charming vibrant blue lehenga and artist Arti Nayar complemented it with dark smokey eyes and soft pink-tinted lips.

Flirting with some deep silver, blue hues, the actor had her glamorous look on point balancing out the drama with glossy pink lips.

Nude tones, bronze shades for eyes and pink-tinted lips, the actor gave us some goals in acing subtle matte make-up.

For her glorious gold look in the Elie Saab number at Cannes, Soni gave the actor gold noir tones on the lids with deep smokey eyes. Nude tones on the face complemented the attractive strokes nicely.

Dressed in a Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla lehenga set, the actor sported smokey winged eyeliner and accentuated her look with chunky baubles.

In another Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla lehenga set for a wedding show, Soni gave the actor nude tones and prominent cheekbones. Stunning, we think.

The actor cut a larger than life figure in a Ralph and Russo attire that Soni complemented with subtle make-up hues. We think she looked gorgeous.

Winged eyeliner added to the drama of the look.

Sporting a playful and funky look in pink and coral shades with a touch of purple, the actor drew eyeballs.

What do you think of the actor’s looks? Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

