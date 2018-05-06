5 times bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor’s choice of dreamy, ethereal gowns left us absolutely floored

Sonam Kapoor wedding: Here is an ode to Sonam Kapoor’s beautiful turn-ups in dreamy, ethereal cocktail gowns, while we wait for the 32-year-old to steal all the limelight in her wedding couture line-up. (Source: Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor wedding: Here is an ode to Sonam Kapoor’s beautiful turn-ups in dreamy, ethereal cocktail gowns, while we wait for the 32-year-old to steal all the limelight in her wedding couture line-up. (Source: Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor is a busy woman these days. Be it preparing for her much-anticipated wedding with Delhi based businessman Anand Ahuja to promoting her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, among others, Bollywood’s favourite fashionista has had her cup full for quite sometime now. Given how her sense of fashion has, more often than not, been nothing less than an inspiration, it is going to be worth the wait to see what the bride-to-be wears on her big day. Talking about her sartorial sense, Sonam Kapoor has shown us how to quirk up a plain sari look, has flirted with various experimental hair styles and has struck the near perfect balance between ethnic and western fashion. While this is probably just scratching the surface, here is an ode to the Neerja actor’s beautiful turn-ups in dreamy, ethereal cocktail gowns, while we wait for the 32-year-old to steal all the limelight in her wedding couture line-up.

In Ashi Studio

The Veere Di Wedding actor looked stunning in an off-shoulder emerald green gown with a sheen by the designer house of Ashi Studio. Styled by sister and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, the corset bodice detail gave her attire a princess-vibe. Namrata Soni, celebrity make-up and hair artist, styled her hair into an open, cascading curled mane swept to the side. The pop of scarlet on her lips gave a much-needed relief from the overwhelming effect of the soothing green. She rounded off her look with a pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps and dangling stone earrings.

In Viktor and Rolf

Sonam Kapoor was the epitome of elegant beauty in a soft pink off-shoulder Viktor and Rolf gown. Styled by Rhea, the satin bodice and the tulle frilly, layered skirt accentuated her curves at the right places. The ear cuffs from Repossi made for an interesting choice of accessory. Styled by Soni, Sonam’s hair was tied into a sleek bun and her cheekbones were highlighted with a dash of pink. A glossy dab of pink on her lips and kohled-eyes rounded off her make-up.

In Atelier Zuhra

Sonam channelled her inner Disney Princess in a golden off-shoulder gown by Atelier Zuhra at the Filmfare awards. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she paired her corset bodice gown with huge golden sequins on it, with a small crown on her head. Hairstylist Hiral Bhatia coiffed the actor’s hair into a messy bun with wisps of hair artistically framed around her face and her make-up, with hints of gold, was done by Subbu.

In Ralph and Russo

In stark contrast to her fairytale princess appearance, Sonam gave us lessons in power dressing meets drama in a smart Ralph and Russo number. The figure-hugging, off-shoulder powder blue piece that Sonam wore, was complemented with dewy tones of make-up by Namrata Soni, that struck a balance on the drama factor. Styled by Rhea, Sonam accessorised her look with a pair of metallic silver pumps, diamond drop-earrings and a watch of the brand she endorses. Soni, however, chose to amp her look up with winged eye make-up, powder blue-silver eye shadow, nude make-up and pink glossy lips. Her hair was pulled to the sides and tied into a bun.

Putting her impressive chameleon-like ability to fit into any mould, Sonam Kapoor shows how to shift gear from sultry to dainty or powerful to whimsical — with so much finesse. In Paris, as the showstopper for designer Ralph and Russo’s Autumn Winter 2017/2018 couture collection, she was spotted wearing a beautiful floral-embellished, lilac gown from the label. She looked gorgeous in the soft, feminine tones and rounded off the look with a soft wispy hairdo.

