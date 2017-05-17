Sonam Kapoor: We wanted to capture Indian pop culture through Rheson

Sonam Kapoor (L) with sister Rhea Kapoor. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor (L) with sister Rhea Kapoor. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

“There’s something really strong about a piece of clothing that makes you feel exactly what you want to say,” says Rhea Kapoor. We agree, because unless you wear clothes that suit you, you are a fashion victim. You have to wear clothes that make you feel and look better.

Sonam Kapoor knows this well because she was a victim of body image issues until a few years ago. Now, all that is in the past and she – along with her Rhea Kapoor – is creating a safe haven for girls; for them to embrace fashion and not be intimidated by it through their first-ever fashion brand Rheson. The duo were at a promotional event for their brand in Mumbai.

There’s a lot of hullabaloo surrounding their latest collection which launched at Shoppers Stop stores across the country on May 12 and their designs are flying off the shelves.

Maybe, this has got to do with them trying to capture Indian pop culture through their collection.

“When wanted to make a collection about who we are and where we come from because we are normal just like you. Our mother was really strict with us regarding food habits like having soft drinks and chocolates…she still has the chocolates locked away in the house. We wanted to do something that would be like a inside joke for desi girls, something that would be our pop culture,” says Rhea.

Another reason could be the affordability of the line. After all, people love cool, affordable luxury clothes and bags and the sister-duo was quick to cash in on this.

“We chose a high-street brand instead of a high end luxury brand because we wanted our clothing to be affordable and accessible for girls who can’t necessarily afford clothes actresses wear. We wanted it to be affordable luxury,” explains Sonam, who is set to fly out to Cannes on Thursday.

Speaking about her prep for Cannes, Sonam says she hasn’t prepared much for the red carpet. “My sister styles me, but we haven’t really prepped that much this time. We have a brand that we are launching, I am shooting two films, she is making ‘Veere Di Wedding’. “We decided not to put any pressure on ourselves and just have a good time. So we don’t think about it much. It’s not about the status quo of being on the red carpet.”

Sonam said she would have been stressed if she was walking the red carpet for a movie. “We are going for a brand. If it was for a movie, I would’ve been so stressed out that I would faint on the red carpet. But because it’s for a make up brand, I enjoy doing it. It’s about being beautiful and you look beautiful only if you’re happy inside and confident,” she said.

With PTI inputs.

