Veere Di Wedding promotions: Sonam Kapoor is taking us on a roll with her fashion choices

With Veere Di Wedding releasing soon, Sonam Kapoor is keeping busy with promotional events, and as we were hoping, the actor is taking us on a sartorial roll with her fashion choices. Recently, she stepped out in a bright blue lehenga set from designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and the simplicity of the lightly embellished number had an old-school charm to it. Stylist Rhea Kapoor accentuated the actor’s look by accessorising it with a pair of statement earrings from Gehna Jewels. Prominent smokey eyes, pink-tinted lips and a neat chignon rounded out the actor’s look nicely.

It’s not just the ethnic game that Sonam aced, but she also gave us a playful and bubbly look in a Rajesh Pratap Singh piece. In a pastel pink skirt teamed with a matching blazer with artistic splotches of coral on the shoulder and waist, the actor gave off quirky vibes. Nude make-up and smokey eyes completed her look and we think Sonam looked lovely.

For yet another interesting appearance, the actor chose to step out in a heavily pleated Toni Maticevski dress. The mustard yellow tiered piece had a corset-styled peplum top and a skirt that stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised with a pair of chunky gold earrings from Eurumme Jewellery. With soft smokey eyes and a bold red lips, Sonam looked pretty. Catch a glimpse of her look here.

