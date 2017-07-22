Sonam Kapoor turns into a gorgeous Indian bride for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, see pics

Sonam Kapoor walked the ramp for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at Shaadi by Marriott show. (Source: Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla) Sonam Kapoor walked the ramp for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at Shaadi by Marriott show. (Source: Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla)

We have lost count of the number of times Sonam Kapoor has walked the ramp in a bridal avatar but every time the 32-year-old actor has managed to impress us. The last time she walked the runway posing as bride was at Paris Haute Couture Week 2017 for Ralph and Russo’s Autumn Winter 2017/2018 couture collection. She looked like a vision in the jewel encrusted white peplum gown with a dramatic train, a beautiful sheer veil and a regal white headgear to match. This time too, the Neerja actor owned the runway in gorgeous ivory colour bridal wear.

She turned into the perfect muse for designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in an intricate embroidered lehenga skirt and a Victorian era inspired blouse featuring a ruffled collar and billowy sheer sleeves. Her look was complemented with a lattice dupatta and traditional jewellery in white and red. The creation is a part of their new couture and bridal collection.

Kapoor’s make-up was kept simple with well defined eyebrows, a touch of silver shine to her eyes, soft blush on her cheeks and a nude lip shade.

According to News18.com, Kapoor said. “I feel great. It’s a beautiful outfit. It has got all moti ka kaam on it and it also has Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s famous chikankari work on it. It’s stunning.”

Meanwhile, Khosla spoke about Kapoor’s impeccable sense of styling. He said, “She’s the best.. She’s the woman who’s invented the word fashionista in India. She’s responsible for it. And look what an honour, she’s just walked for Ralph and Russo and she’s loved our clothes since she was a kid.”

We think she looked stunning. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

