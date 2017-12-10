Sonam Kapoor channels her inner Black Swan in this beautiful Tarun Tahiliani ombre gown

Sonam Kapoor glitters in a Tarun Tahiliani gown for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor glitters in a Tarun Tahiliani gown for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Be it the ramp or the red carpet, Sonam Kapoor owns it like a boss. After enthralling us in her golden avatar at the Glamour and Style Awards, the actor pulled off another glittery number at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Mumbai. Turning showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani, Kapoor wore a tulle gown in monochrome and the ombre effect on it was somewhat reminiscent of the Darren Aronofsky masterpiece Black Swan starring Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis. The paillette spread across the outfit made sure the glamour quotient of her attire was on point and we love the actor’s dazzling style.

Another noteworthy detail was the actor’s make-up and how guru Mickey Contractor chose to give her a dewy sheen and glittery rose pink lips, all working together to accentuate the drama that the smokey eyes lend to the outfit.

Stylist Hiral Bhatia upped the ante by accessorising the sleek, back-combed hair with a chic hair cuff. For ornamentation, the actor picked out asymmetrical earrings with one grazing her shoulder and the other her cheekbone. Check out some photos here.

The Veere Di Wedding actor has been indulging in some quirky make-up trends lately and we think her looks on and off the runway are surely inspiration-worthy. Here are some of her make-up experiments that we think went very well. For instance, she’s worked in metallic shades into the eyeshadow here.

Kapoor played with some silver and black on her eyes here, which went nicely with her royal blue outfit.

Indulging in a nude eyeshadow palette, we like how she kept the tone bronze and her smokey eyes complemented her chic attire well.

The actor’s look surely had many interesting details and we like her trend-setting appearance. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

