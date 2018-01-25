Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Mandira Bedi among the worst dressed at HT Most Stylish Awards 2018. (Source: Instagram, Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Mandira Bedi among the worst dressed at HT Most Stylish Awards 2018. (Source: Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

The seventh edition of the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018, which took place on January 24, was a big night not just for the filmmakers but also for fashionistas. The leading ladies of Bollywood stepped out in their stylish best but not all of them made a mark. Surprisingly, the style awards saw a fashion connoisseur like Sonam Kapoor make a faux pas among others. Take a look at the worst dressed celebs on the red carpet.

Sonam Kapoor

The Veere Di Wedding star went a little overboard with her sartorial choice when she stepped out in a canary yellow Hyun Mi Nielsen dress. Though we like the off-shoulder knee-length number she wore, the one-shouldered statement sleeves trailing behind the actor were a big disappointment. Stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised the bling colour with a diamond choker and we think the actor missed the mark this time.

Sonakshi Sinha

Wearing an outfit from Nikhil Thampi, we think the actor was going for contrasts when she chose to pair an embellished black top, with a pastel-hued pantsuit. The teaming up of disco sequins with the sharp suit failed to impress us but we think the actor’s make-up was the saving grace of the look.

Divya Dutta

The actor went for a plum-hued outfit featuring golden embroidery on one side. We think the voluminous outfit was frumpy and the hoops she chose to accessorise with hardly added any glamour to her look.

Divya Dutta at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mandira Bedi

The TV actor was seen wearing a rather risque white gown. Though we liked the elegant semi-sheer bodice of the piece, the multiple folds were a bit confusing and could have been styled better.

Mandira Bedi at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sangeeta Bijlani

She opted for a black sheer gown featuring embellishments all over it. However, we think she failed to hit the mark as the outfit was too gaudy.

Sangeeta Bijlani at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sangeeta Bijlani at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Who do you think was the worst dressed? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

