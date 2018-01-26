Sonam Kapoor shows us innovative ways to style a simple sari

Sonam Kapoor looks beautiful in an Anavila Misra sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor looks beautiful in an Anavila Misra sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Of late, Sonam Kapoor, who is busy with PadMan promotions, has been bombarding us with a streak of fashionable appearances. From dressing up like a ’70s poster girl in a blazing red pantsuit to giving a quirky twist to traditional attires and showing us how to nail different shades of pink in one outfit, the actor has kept us hooked.

Recently, while attending the She’s Ambassador programme, Kapoor gave us styling lessons on how to amp up a sari look with the right choice of blouse. The actor made for a pretty picture in a wool organza sari with a block printed knitted blouse, both by designer Anavila Misra.

Though at first glance, it looks like a top, a closer look reveals that it’s actually a floral full sleeves blouse with a high neck. We love the subtle hues of the sari teamed with the slightly-darker coloured blouse. The longline jacket with the embroidered sleeves beautifully complemented the outfit.

(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Just like her ensemble, her hairdo was equally interesting. Keeping her hair half-open, she opted for boxer braids to add an edgy element to her look. With minimal make-up and a blushed cheeks, she rounded off her look with perfectly-done eyebrows, nude pink lips and winged eyes.

While many would avoid accessorising the outfit, the Neerja actor showed us how picking the right jewellery can work wonders. She teamed it with a pair of metallic earrings and a matching kada.

(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

So, what do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

