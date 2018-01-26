Latest News

Sonam Kapoor shows us innovative ways to style a simple sari

While attending the She's Ambassador programme, Sonam Kapoor gave us styling lessons. From trying innovative ways to wear a sari to embracing boxer braids, she was a treat to the eyes. Check out the pictures.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 26, 2018 10:08 pm
Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor in sari, Anavila Misra, Sonam Kapoor Anavila Misra, She's Ambassador, PadMan, Sonam Kapoor PadMan,Sonam Kapoor fashion, Sonam Kapoor style, Sonam Kapoor latest photos, Sonam Kapoor latest news, Sonam Kapoor updates, Sonam Kapoor images, Sonam Kapoor pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Sonam Kapoor looks beautiful in an Anavila Misra sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Related News

Of late, Sonam Kapoor, who is busy with PadMan promotions, has been bombarding us with a streak of fashionable appearances. From dressing up like a ’70s poster girl in a blazing red pantsuit to giving a quirky twist to traditional attires and showing us how to nail different shades of pink in one outfit, the actor has kept us hooked.

Recently, while attending the She’s Ambassador programme, Kapoor gave us styling lessons on how to amp up a sari look with the right choice of blouse. The actor made for a pretty picture in a wool organza sari with a block printed knitted blouse, both by designer Anavila Misra.

Though at first glance, it looks like a top, a closer look reveals that it’s actually a floral full sleeves blouse with a high neck. We love the subtle hues of the sari teamed with the slightly-darker coloured blouse. The longline jacket with the embroidered sleeves beautifully complemented the outfit.

Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor in sari, Anavila Misra, Sonam Kapoor Anavila Misra, She's Ambassador, PadMan, Sonam Kapoor PadMan,Sonam Kapoor fashion, Sonam Kapoor style, Sonam Kapoor latest photos, Sonam Kapoor latest news, Sonam Kapoor updates, Sonam Kapoor images, Sonam Kapoor pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Just like her ensemble, her hairdo was equally interesting. Keeping her hair half-open, she opted for boxer braids to add an edgy element to her look. With minimal make-up and a blushed cheeks, she rounded off her look with perfectly-done eyebrows, nude pink lips and winged eyes.

While many would avoid accessorising the outfit, the Neerja actor showed us how picking the right jewellery can work wonders. She teamed it with a pair of metallic earrings and a matching kada.

Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor in sari, Anavila Misra, Sonam Kapoor Anavila Misra, She's Ambassador, PadMan, Sonam Kapoor PadMan,Sonam Kapoor fashion, Sonam Kapoor style, Sonam Kapoor latest photos, Sonam Kapoor latest news, Sonam Kapoor updates, Sonam Kapoor images, Sonam Kapoor pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

So, what do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 26: Latest News