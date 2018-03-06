Sonam, Shilpa, Vidya, Karisma show us how to wear our favourite black and gold combo

Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra show us how to nail the black and gold combo. (Source: Instagram) Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra show us how to nail the black and gold combo. (Source: Instagram)

Be it ivory monotones, chic monochromes or sassy colour-block attires, our Bollywood celebrities are known for setting trends with certain colour combinations. One such style doing the rounds in B-Town is the black and gold combo and fashionistas like Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vidya Balan and Karisma Kapoor have all showed us how to include it in both contemporary and ethnic wear. Here’s a round -up of our favourite looks in the elegant hues.

Sonam Kapoor

The Veere Di Wedding actor has carved out a niche for herself in the fashion industry owing to her fabulous style sense, and we can always look up to her to not only keep up with the latest runway trends but also herald them. The diva made an iconic statement on the Jio Filmfare Awards red carpet, wearing a pair of knee-high black pants from Vera Wang, which was teamed with an off-shoulder corset-styled top. The chic gold pattern embellished on the front of her dress was matched with a pair of tassel gold earrings and we like the colour tone stylist Rhea Kapoor chose to set.

Style takeaway: Use gold accessories as highlights with an all-black outfit. Always accessorise simple in such cases.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The fashion icon’s skill in styling a sari is almost unparalleled and we like the black and gold sari she picked for her visit to Jaipur. Decked up like royalty, we think the actor looked ethereal in the Manish Malhotra number and she chose to accent the gold with a heavy neckpiece from Anmoli Jewellers.

Style takeaway: Plain black outfits with intricate gold embroidery are an elegant choice.

Vidya Balan

The Kahaani actor has a flair for bringing out glamour in simple outfits. Recently, she wore a crisp black anarkali teamed with a beautiful gold dupatta from Vikram Phadnis and we like the lovely outfit. With the golden hemmed anarkali, the actor flaunted two different styles to drape dupattas and we think she aced her looks.

Style takeaway: Plan black ensembles can be amped up for a function by teaming with a heavy gold dupatta.

Karisma Kapoor

Giving us a chic look in the lovely dual combination, Karisma Kapoor stepped out in a glitzy metallic gold skirt that was teamed with an off-shoulder cutout top in black. The Reem Acra outfit was styled sans accessories and was complemented by bold red lips.

Style takeaway: Trendy black balances out the bling of gold nicely, so don’t be afraid to go bold with gold.

