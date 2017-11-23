Love wearing saris? Sonam Kapoor’s sari-pant look could be the trendiest fusion wear for you

What do you think of Sonam Kapoor’s sari-pant look? (Source: rheakapoor/Instagram) What do you think of Sonam Kapoor’s sari-pant look? (Source: rheakapoor/Instagram)

When it comes to sporting saris at the airport, one name that immediately pops into the mind is Kangana Ranaut. But, now another actor could be on the list. Sonam Kapoor, who usually opts for casual or chic outfits at the airport, gave quite a pleasant surprise to her fans when she turned up in a sari and added a modern twist to it. The 32-year-old showed fashion aficionados how to drape a sari in the most convenient and fuss-free way.

The actress who was snapped at the Mumbai airport along with her alleged beau Anand Ahuja, picked a comfortable pant sari — which she paired with a kite-and-balloon printed top featuring bell sleeves — both from her own brand Rheson. The denim sari and the denim top from the brand’s Kites Denim collection is definitely one of the trendiest indo-western outfits you will come across. The outfit worked wonders for the actor and we think it could be a promising trend for the ones who love to wear saris.

Take a look:

Kapoor completed her look with silver danglers, dark sunglasses and a black tote bag. The actor also accented her outfit with black loafers. With wavy long tresses, she opted for minimal make-up and glossy lips.

The Neerja actor is no stranger to experimenting with outfits. Owing to her fashionista image, Kapoor has mixed and matched her outfits quite often.

We think Kapoor managed to pull off the look effortlessly. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

