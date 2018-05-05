5 times Sonam Kapoor quirked up her sari look with an interesting twist

Take cues from Sonam Kapoor on how to add an interesting twist to a sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Take cues from Sonam Kapoor on how to add an interesting twist to a sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor is known for playing around fashion trends and donning quirky designer ensembles. With her experimental and ultra-chic style statement, she woos most of her followers. Not just her contemporary outfits, but the 32-year-old actor adds an interesting twist to her saris too, and mostly manages to nail them effortlessly with grace and elan.

The Neerja actor, who is all set marry businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, recently stunned onlookers in a black-and-gray printed saree from Masaba Gupta. She added a pop of colour to her simple sari by teaming it with a hot pink blouse from the same designer.

She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of jhumkas and went for minimal make-up. A straight, sleek hairdo gave the finishing touch to her look.

While promoting PadMan, she wore a beautiful off-white and gold Hemang Agrawal sari. She draped the sari rather interestingly, teaming it with a hand-woven sleeveless metallic blouse from the same label and looked absolutely stunning. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, her outfit was accessorised with a statement silver neckpiece from Amrapali Jewels and golden cuffs in both the hands.

The subtle make-up and the hair tied neatly at the back allowed the attire and the jewellery to take the centre stage and do all the talking.

The Khoobsurat actor looked breathtakingly beautiful in an orange-hued Banarasi sari from Neeru’s, which she teamed with a matching embroidered boat-neck blouse. The Kadiyal silk sari featured multiple coloured embroideries and prints all over it with tassel detailing at the hem.

Styling her hair into a centre-parted low bun, she adorned it with a gajra and accessorised her look with a small bindi. Perfectly defined eyebrows, thickly-lined eyes, dark red lips and a nude make-up palette completed her look.

While attending the She’s Ambassador programme, Kapoor made for a pretty picture in a wool organza sari with a block printed knitted blouse, both by designer Anavila Misra. Though at first glance, it looks like a top, a closer look reveals that it’s actually a floral full sleeves blouse with a high neck. We love the subtle hues of the sari teamed with the slightly-darker coloured blouse. The longline jacket with the embroidered sleeves beautifully complemented the outfit.

She teamed her outfit with a pair of metallic earrings and a matching kada. Keeping her hair half-open, she opted for boxer braids to add an edgy element to her look. With minimal make-up and a blushed cheeks, she rounded off her look with perfectly-done eyebrows, nude pink lips and winged eyes.

While sashaying down the airport, she picked a comfortable pant sari — which she paired with a kite-and-balloon printed top featuring bell sleeves — both from her own brand Rheson. The denim sari and the denim top from the brand’s Kites Denim collection is definitely one of the trendiest indo-western outfits you will come across.

Kapoor completed her look with silver danglers, dark sunglasses and a black tote bag. The actor also teamed her outfit with black loafers. With wavy long tresses, she opted for minimal make-up and glossy lips.

What do you think about Kapoor’s experimental sari looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

