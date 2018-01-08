Sonam Kapoor rocks ethno-metallic in this beautiful Hemang Agrawal sari

Sonam Kapoor is busy promoting Pad Man where she features with Akshay Kumar. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor is busy promoting Pad Man where she features with Akshay Kumar. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor is one of those few actors whose fashion game is almost always on point. After impressing us with her boho look at the beginning of the year, the actor has now nailed the ethnic look. The actor, who is busy promoting her latest film Pad Man — where she stars with Akshay Kumar — was recently spotted wearing a beautiful off-white and gold Hemang Agrawal sari.

Kapoor is known for experimenting with her sari looks and she does the same here. She drapes the sari rather interestingly, teaming it with a hand-woven sleeveless metallic blouse from the same label and looked absolutely stunning. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the actor acessorised the outfit with a statement silver neckpiece from Amrapali Jewels and golden cuffs in both the hands. Choosing relatively lighter earrings, the actor wore a stunning pair by Sangeeta Boochra and carried off the entire ensemble with complete ease.

The subtle make-up and the hair tied neatly at the back allowed the attire and the jewellery to take the centre stage and do all the talking.

(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The actor, who in the past, has experimented a lot with her outfits has definitely given us some serious fashion goals. The smoky eyes and the tinge of pink in the lips makes this a great morning look irrespective of the metallic sheen of the sari. And trust the Neerja actor to nail it to perfection and give us great hopes for the year ahead.

(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Last year the actor had experiemented a lot with her saris. While she does go conventional once in a while, she also known for teaching a lot of us how to give a quirky twist to the traditional attire.

She had shown us how to rock the sari with a jacket.

She had also shown us how to look effortless in a double-pallu sari.

And, of course, she had nailed the sari-pant look.

Which among these do you like the most? Tell us in comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd