Sonam-Rhea Kapoor and Katrina-Isabelle Kaif give us #SisterSquad fashion goals on these magazine covers

#SisterSquad: Sonam-Rhea Kapoor, Katrina-Isabelle Kaif glam up these magazine covers.

Rarely has there been a time when what Rhea Kapoor styled and Sonam Kapoor modelled failed to become a fad for all those following the latest in fashion. From the oh-so-comfy sari pants to a classy pink pantsuit, Sonam has been a perfect muse for sister Rhea, and the duo’s sartorial experiments are nothing less than stunning.

Recently, the sisters appeared on the cover of Grazia magazine for the April issue and if you were wondering what summer sultriness looked like, the photo shoot might give you a hint. Dressed in a Rheson black blouse, accentuated by rose structured buttons, Sonam kept her apparel simple but chic. However, the arresting element was the cool dash of sea green on the actor’s lids. Glamming up the fuss-free look was a pair of glittery gold danglers. The Veere Di Wedding actor opted for nude hues and neutral lips otherwise.

On the other hand, Rhea was clad in a temperature raising black Marks and Spencer camisole with a plunging neckline. Layered with a black jacket from Aikeyah, featuring white ruffle detailing on the cuffs, the stylist’s look was charming. Complementing her attire were sea-green tinted lids and a pair of gold earrings.

For the inside pictures, Sonam opted for a cotton floral-printed cream coloured dress from Pero. Accessorising with a two-pendant heart necklace from The Bohemian at Minerali, the actor exuded summer vibes with her vibrant make-up.

For another frame, the sisters flaunted striking stripes. With Sonam in a soft blue striped deconstructed midi dress from Heumn, paired with a turtleneck white top, and Rhea in a Vero Moda monochrome striped outfit teamed with an overdress from Dhruv Kapoor, the sisters looked pretty. Both wore walking shoes — Sonam, a pair of platforms from Steve Madden, and Rhea Adidas kicks — and teamed them with bags from their House brand Rheson.

Another sister duo that made quite a splash in the magazine fashion space is the lesser known Katrina and Isabelle Kaif. The two were featured on the cover of Brides Today and we can’t help but be blown away by how gorgeous they looked. On the cover image, while Katrina was dressed in a silver Tarun Tahiliani lehenga set with stars spangled on it, Isabel was decked in a blush pink ensemble.

The duo accessorised their look with sapphire embedded neckpieces and we think they gave off royalty-like vibes.

See the inside pictures here.

What do you think of the sisters’ look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

