Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor roll out fashion line Rheson! See daddy Anil Kapoor’s tell-all tweet

If you love dolling yourself up in flowy gowns and low-cut crop tops and just can’t stop stalking the style secrets of Bollywood stars, then there’s a surprise waiting for you. One of the most stylish sister duo — Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor — are set to roll out their fashion line ‘Rheson’. While one flaunts ethereal ensembles with panache and poise, the other takes care of the styling behind-the-scene. And, with the magic that the fashionista and the stylist have been weaving all these years, we are hardly surprised!

Much before an official announcement was made, daddy Anil Kapoor’s tell-all tweet was proof enough. “My two geniuses & their creative minds have been cooking up a storm!” he captioned a tweet with a picture of the two. See for yourself!

And just as we were wondering what is it all about, the duo made the announcement with GIFs and their very first set of designer wear on Instagram. “Finally it’s here! So excited to share what @rheakapoor and I have been working on…. Our very own clothing brand #Rheson, which launches on 12th May. Available nationwide only at @shoppers_stop @wearerheson,” the caption read.

What catches our eye is the name of the brand — stringed together with the first three letters from their names. The two sisters have joined the bandwagon of celebrities like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt, who already have their own fashion brands. With their Tees priced at just Rs 799, it seems like the fabulous creations would be cost-friendly too. But, we’ll get to know for real after May 12, once the collection is available at the stores.

We are quite excited to see the collection, aren’t you? What do you think of Rheson as a brand name? Tell us in the comments below.

