Sonam Kapoor looks like a forest angel in Ralph and Russo autumn-inspired gown

Spicing up her wardrobe with a pinch of autumn ardour, Sonam Kapoor impressed onlookers as she stepped out in a Ralph & Russo gown. Covered in red and golden autumn leaves, the sheer corset sparkled with a long extravagant skirt. To add to her Fall-Winter look, she wore an ivory satin overcoat with identical prints.

Making heads turn, Kapoor carried the unique designer wear with utmost elegance. Designed in harmony, the floor-length coat and gown together leave a lasting impression.

Flaunting an exquisite peach box-clutch with a silver leaf-shaped handle, Sonam spelled out her style statement like never before. Chic and contemporary, the combination looks grand. She accessorised the look with a golden watch on her left wrist.

The actress complemented her look with smoky eyes and a light pink lip shade. With back-combed straight hair left open at the ends, Kapoor wore sparkly studs along with the dress.

The exquisite couture is perfect for a red carpet appearance, a formal dinner or even an elite late-night party. Kapoor, however, pulled off the outfit to represent the luxury Swiss watch brand IWC Schaffhausen at a gala in Geneva. The actress has been appointed its official brand ambassador.

This wasn’t the first time Kapoor wore a Ralph & Russo gown — in fact, the Neerja actress has been regularly showcasing the designer label ever since the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

This time, like most others, the actress was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, who also shared pictures of Sonam in the outfit on her Instagram account. Take a look at a few pictures here:

Doesn’t she look like a forest angel in the autumn-inspired floral floor-length gown?

