Sonam Kapoor’s streak of ‘POWERFUL’ fashionable moments continues with this Ralph and Russo gown

Of late, Sonam Kapoor has been giving us some really glamorous looks! An embellished golden gown at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards, a pristine white corset gown at the Dubai International Film Festival and not to forget, her all-denim look, the actor has been on a roll. This time the Neerja actor stunned in a Ralph and Russo gown at the IWC Gala Dinner on day two of DIFF.

Wearing an off-shoulder gown, featuring floral embroidery with silver embellishments and a rather dramatic train, Kapoor looked pretty as a picture. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the powder blue outfit was cinched at the waist that accentuated her figure well. She accessorised her look with a silver clutch from the same designer, an ICW watch, a pair of metallic silver pumps and diamond earrings.

Kapoor’s make-up was as dramatic as her gown was. Make-up artist Namrata Soni highlighted her eyes with a dark shaded eye shadow, nude make-up and pink glossy lips. She pulled up her hair in a neat centre-parted bun.

