  • Sonam Kapoor’s streak of ‘POWERFUL’ fashionable moments continues with this Ralph and Russo gown

Sonam Kapoor looked stunning as ever in a powder blue Ralph and Russo gown while attending an event in Dubai. Not only her outfit, her make-up was equally dramatic.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 8, 2017 7:27 pm
Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Dubai, Sonam Kapoor ICW Watches, Sonam Kapoor in white, Sonam Kapoor gown, Sonam Kapoor style, Sonam Kapoor fashion, Sonam Kapoor news, Sonam Kapoor updates, Sonam Kapoor images, Sonam Kapoor latest photos, Sonam Kapoor pictures, celeb fashion, airport fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Sonam Kapoor stuns us in a Ralph and Russo gown. (Source: Instagram/sonamkapoor)
Of late, Sonam Kapoor has been giving us some really glamorous looks! An embellished golden gown at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards, a pristine white corset gown at the Dubai International Film Festival and not to forget, her all-denim look, the actor has been on a roll. This time the Neerja actor stunned in a Ralph and Russo gown at the IWC Gala Dinner on day two of DIFF.

Wearing an off-shoulder gown, featuring floral embroidery with silver embellishments and a rather dramatic train, Kapoor looked pretty as a picture. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the powder blue outfit was cinched at the waist that accentuated her figure well. She accessorised her look with a silver clutch from the same designer, an ICW watch, a pair of metallic silver pumps and diamond earrings.

Kapoor’s make-up was as dramatic as her gown was. Make-up artist Namrata Soni highlighted her eyes with a dark shaded eye shadow, nude make-up and pink glossy lips. She pulled up her hair in a neat centre-parted bun.

See pics:

We think Kapoor looks absolutely breathtaking! What about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

