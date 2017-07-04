Sonam Kapoor is a vision in white as a bridal showstopper for Ralph and Russo at Paris Fashion Week (see photos, video)

Sonam Kapoor looked like a white princess in this Ralph and Russo bridal gown. (Source: Instagram) Sonam Kapoor looked like a white princess in this Ralph and Russo bridal gown. (Source: Instagram)

In the fashion world, the trio of Ralph and Russo, Sonam Kapoor and white gowns is a combination made in fashion heaven. After wowing us last year at the Cannes film festival on multiple occasions, the trio have converged yet again on the runway of the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week. Kapoor was a vision in white as the showstopper for the designers’ bridal collection at the fashion event.

The dramatic white gown is part of Ralph and Russo’s Autumn Winter 2017/2018 couture collection that was showcased in Paris at The Grand Palais on Monday (July 4). The 32-year-old fashionista, who recently launched her own fashion label Rheson along with cebrity stylist sister Rhea Kapoor, impressed onlookers draped in a the jewel encrusted peplum gown, with a dramatic train, a beautiful sheer veil and a regal white headgear to match.

Kapoor’s make-up for the walk was kept minimal, letting the outfit do the talking. Well defined eyebrows, a hint of gold on the eyes, long eyelashes and a dot of pink on the lips, with stunning contouring completed the look, giving the Neerja actress an ethereal and regal feel.

Photos and videos from the ramp were shared enthusiastically by sister Rhea, who captioned her Instagram post, “@sonamkapoor I told you I was there in spirit! @michaelrusso1 @tamararalph ???????????????? How beautiful! #ralphandrusso #couture #parisfashionweek”.

The designers also shared a picture of their showstopper on their official Instagram account with the caption, “The Autumn Winter 2017/2018 bridal gown, modelled by the beautiful Sonam Kapoor. #ralphandrusso #AW17 #couture #SonamKapoor”.

Just recently we’ve seen Victoria Swarovski’s amazing bridal gown by Filipino designer Michael Cinco (the same person who had designed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cinderella-inspired gown at Cannes this year), and we’re sure this creation by Ralph and Russo would certainly rival that.

The Paris Haute Couture Week is on till July 6.

