Sonam Kapoor or Twinkle Khanna: Who wore the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari better?

Both Sonam Kapoor (L) and Twinkle Khanna (R) were seen wearing the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari with fringes on the hem, pallu and blouse. (Source: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor, Varinder Chawla) Both Sonam Kapoor (L) and Twinkle Khanna (R) were seen wearing the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari with fringes on the hem, pallu and blouse. (Source: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor, Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor is the undisputed queen of fashion. Today, in an industry where there’s a full-fledged fashion extravaganza on display, she can rightfully be called the ‘queen-mother’ (albeit a very young one) of modern style, responsible for single-handedly bringing in a change among her contemporaries. While the likes of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt have done a stellar job at it, we still feel there’s no one like her.

Twinkle Khanna in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Twinkle Khanna in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Fashion connoisseurs would agree that it’s always exciting to see her on the red carpet and she’s always a step ahead of the game. However, having said that, we also feel that there are a few who’s sartorial choices aren’t as diverse as the Neerja actress but they have a certain sense of style. One such lady is Twinkle Khanna, elegance personified, and it’s a delight to spot her on the red carpet. Now, imagine how surprised we were when we spotted this witty charmer wearing the same sari as Sonam Kapoor at a recent event in Mumbai.

What’s interesting is that Khanna isn’t usually the one to opt for quirky dressing but she did choose this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari with fringes on the hem, pallu and blouse. The sari which is pure fun and elegant at the same time, was spotted on Kapoor a couple of months back – in pale green.

As far as styling is concerned, Kapoor went for a neat centre-parted updo, dewy face make-up, fierce winged liner, a soft pink lip shade and statement Kundan and emerald chandelier style earrings by Kalyan Jewellers. Meanwhile, Khanna accentuated her look with a blouse with a pearl neck, beautiful soft curls, gorgeous smokey eyes and diamond earrings and a diamond ring.

Even if Khanna looked regal, we loved Kapoor’s neat look more. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

