Sonam Kapoor or Swara Bhaskar: Who wore the white floral gown better?

Sonam Kapoor (L) in Elie Saab, Swara Bhaskar in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. (Source: Instagram/Rhea Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar) Sonam Kapoor (L) in Elie Saab, Swara Bhaskar in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. (Source: Instagram/Rhea Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar)

Really, Sonam Kapoor is such a stunner on the red carpet! In the past couple of appearances, the Bollywood fashionista has stunned us with her choice of outfits. Remember, the beautiful ballroom gown by Yanina couture? She looked like a princess right out of a Disney movie in a beautiful tulle gown with an embellished sheer bodice, complete with a tulle cape. We also loved the touch of the jewelled headband from Minawala Jewellers, braided updo and the nude make-up.

Recently, Kapoor wowed us with another gorgeous gown. The Elie Saab number is more than you can ask for, complete with floral embroidery. We are in awe of the sheer and well-structured outfit with 3D motifs all over it. A big round of applause for sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor for picking this outfit. Make-up wise also she had her A-game on with metallic grey eyes, a deep red lip, and an updo with a few strands loose on the sides. Jewellery from Aurelle by Leshna Shah rounded out her look.

If there is one critique we have regarding the dress, it’s that the crotch could have been better covered with.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhaskar looked beautiful in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla gown, which she paired with jewellery from Ghanasingh Be True and a ring from Renu Oberoi. We love her romantic updo and her barely there make-up. What a beauty she is! Hopefully she will give us more fashion moments like these.

In this case, we can’t pick a favourite. We think both did justice to their look.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

