Sonam Kapoor or Sridevi: Who worked the jeans better?

From L to R : Sridevi (C) with her daughters and Sonam Kapoor. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R : Sridevi (C) with her daughters and Sonam Kapoor. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Trends come and go, but some things will always remain a favourite. Take the example of denims, ripped, whitewashed or the same old classic, they always find an everlasting fan in every part of the world. Our Bollywood celebs are not immune to its charm. We have seen them flaunting a pair from time to time.

Recently, our very own fashionista Sonam Kapoor was seen working a knee-length dress and jeans combo, both from Bhane. We like the pairing of the bell-sleeves grey dress with the bottom wear – cool and elegant. We are also a fan of how she accessorised it with a chunky silver necklace, oversized glasses, tan mules and a black sling bag. She looked good with the blow-dried hair and simple make-up.

Sridevi, on the other hand, was seen at a Mumbai restaurant having a good time with daughters, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. For the family outing, the MOM actress picked up a pair of blue denims which she teamed with a printed Gigi Hadid for Tommy Hilfiger top. She rounded her look with white pumps and a powder blue bag. We think her styling lacked depth.

In other words, it looked drab. Considering how she stunned us during the trailer launch of her much-anticipated film MOM opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in a pale green pantsuit by Lama Jouni from the designer’s Fall 2017 collection with its breezy silhouette and gold accents, her latest look failed in comparison.

We think Sonam Kapoor added a nice touch to the all-time favourite jeans.

What about you? Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

