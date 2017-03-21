Sonam Kapoor or Sonakshi Sinha: Who wore the cold-shoulder look better?

LBD never goes out of style: Sonam Kapoor (L) and Sonakshi Sinha. LBD never goes out of style: Sonam Kapoor (L) and Sonakshi Sinha.

Little black dresses are a constant favourite! This go-to dress always comes to the rescue when in doubt and always makes one look gorgeous. Seems like it works the same way with celebs as well. Recently, we spotted Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha rocking the LBD. Keeping pace with the latest trends, both the actresses opted for a cold-shoulder and lace trim one.

It’s common knowledge how Sonam Kapoor likes to experiment and how she manages to impress more often than not and this time too the actress didn’t disappoint. We are in love with her black fit and flare dress with lace hem and mesh inserts by Self Portrait which she wore to a fashion show by Shantanu and Nikhil. We think the Neerja actress looked really elegant pairing the outfit with a pair of earrings by Leshna Shah and embellished Aquazzura sandals. Even her make-up was perfect with winged eyeliner and a beautiful brown lip shade. The neat centre-parted updo added oomph to the look.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha was spotted in a black halter neck tie dress with a lace hem by Michael Kors at the Vogue India x Michael Kors event. The Akira actress paired it with a blue bag and red sandals. Her hair was styled sleek with a middle-parting and her make-up was kept fresh and dewy with a pink-mauvish lip shade. The look is so fuss-free and classy at the same time that it’s refreshing.

We love both but we think Sonam Kapoor fared a little better. Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd