Sonam Kapoor or Neha Dhupia – who wore the plunging neckline better?

Sonam Kapoor (L) in Rosario, Neha Dhupia in Gauri and Nainika. (Source: Instagram) Sonam Kapoor (L) in Rosario, Neha Dhupia in Gauri and Nainika. (Source: Instagram)

It would be an understatement to say, Sonam Kapoor is on a roll. The actress has always been fashionable and is known to set new trends in Bollywood and also inspire a million girls across the country. That being said, recently the actress upped her desi swag game in Abu Dhabi when she stepped out in an Anamika Khanna outfit for her cousin’s wedding. Sister/stylist Rhea Kapoor chose this contemporary colourful embroidered marvel and accentuated her look with statement jewellery, a red clutch and a pair of pretty juttis.

But the Neerja actress is back in Mumbai now and we spotted her attending an event for a champagne brand where her choice of outfit was a Spring 2017 look from Rosario.

The dramatic culotte length, ruffle shoulders jumpsuit with a deep plunging neckline was complemented with a pair of matching pumps from Christian Louboutin and gold jewellery. Although not an easy outfit to carry, we think she worked it like a boss. So sassy!

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia who’s been missing in action for sometime now was seen at a hair dressing awards event in a Gauri and Nainika gown. We think the actress looked gorgeous in this black outfit featuring a peplum waist and a mesh plunging neckline. But more than the anything else, we loved her faux curled bob hairdo.

And even though both of them looked really good, given how risque Sonam’s outfit is, we think she takes the cake here.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

