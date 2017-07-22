Sonam Kapoor or Malaika Arora: Who aced airport style?

Airport spotting: Malaika Arora (L) and Sonam Kapoor acing their casual fashion game. (Source: Instagram/.thesametribe, afashionistasdiaries) Airport spotting: Malaika Arora (L) and Sonam Kapoor acing their casual fashion game. (Source: Instagram/.thesametribe, afashionistasdiaries)

Bollywood celebs have been giving us major airport style inspirations since forever and the latest ones to do so are Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan. The two most fashionable ladies of the industry were seen bringing their A-game in comfy and chic casual wear and we bet, you’ll definitely love them.

Sonam Kapoor showed us how to wear an all-black look well. The comfy culottes paired with the fitted crop top and a loose longline jacket made for a good choice. We are not sure if a midriff-baring top would be the right choice for travel but you can always replace it with a short top whose hemline ends near your waist. Also, you can colour-block your outfit but black is always the charmer, isn’t it?

The Neerja actor styled it well with Nike trainers, an oversized handbag, cool Lennon sunglasses and sleek gold hoops. We love how she made a statement without trying too hard.

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, impressed us in grey plaids from Deme by Gabriella. We think those matching separates of oversized shirt and joggers of the same pattern are super cool.

The fashionista paired it with a black fitted T-shirt but you can also pair it with a white one. Her aviators, red lips and white sneakers complemented her outfit well. This look is simple yet classy and we are in love with it.

Whose look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd