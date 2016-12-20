Sonam Kapoor or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who wore Yanina couture better?

The two BFFs chose Yanina Couture for the red carpet. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The two BFFs chose Yanina Couture for the red carpet. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are self-proclaimed BFFs and undoubtedly the two most fashionable ladies in Bollywood. While Kapoor takes the cake at most times, Fernandez has an impressive style of her own, especially when it comes to gowns. The last time we spotted her, she was on her way to The Animal Ball in London, in a gorgeous floor-length gown in deep purple by Dsqaured2. The plunging neckline and the pleats waist-down were just too good to miss and she looked smoking hot.

Recently, these two friends stepped out in beautiful ballroom gowns and they deemed Yanina couture fit for a red carpet event. If we say so, Sonam Kapoor looked like a princess right out of a Disney movie in a beautiful tulle gown with an embellished sheer bodice, complete with a tulle cape. Sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor and celebrity make-up artiste and hairstylist Namrata Soni came together to create this look. We love the touch of that jewelled headband from Minawala Jewellers going so well with the braided updo. Also, the make-up was perfect to go along with the gown.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan beauty stepped out looking like a dream in this gorgeous lilac gown by the same design house. The gown with the sheer embellished yoke and cut-outs is not easy to carry but Fernandez did it justice and we applaud celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri for picking up this one for her. The gown was a mix of modern and Victorian era beauty, complete with the voluminous sleeves and a sheer skirt. Leading make-up and hair artiste Daniel Bauer worked his magic with a side bun and subtle make-up.

Of the two, we loved Sonam Kapoor’s overall look better, but whom do you favour? Let us know in the comments below.

